Rogue Valley Manor employee tests positive for COVID-19



MEDFORD, Ore. – A large retirement community in Medford has a staff member that tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rogue Valley Manor said one of its staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 1. The person is reportedly resting at home with mild symptoms.

The last time the person was on the RVM campus was on March 27.

“We are resolutely focused on suppressing the spread of the virus,” RVM said in a memo to residents. “In addition to the many preventative measures already in place, we will be tracing both staff and resident contacts with the infected individual. Anyone suspected of being in close contact with the individual will be communicated with and advised on next steps related to possible testing.”

RVM is encouraging everyone to stay at home in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

