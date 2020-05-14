Rogue Valley Mall reopening Friday



MEDFORD, Ore. – As Oregon slowly returns to business, the Rogue Valley Mall announced it’s preparing to reopen on Friday, May 15.

The mall’s general manager said hours will be adjusted to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. This will allow employees to ensure cleanliness around the building and provide a gentle reopening to see how things go.

The Rogue Valley Mall said while the majority of the stores will reopen Friday, the list is ever-changing and specifics couldn’t be provided at the time this article was published.

For the time being, there will be limited seating at the food court.

Employees are required to wear masks, while guests are strongly encouraged to do the same.

Currently, the early-morning “Mall Walkers” program is suspended in order to keep the building clean.

