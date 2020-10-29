Rogue River woman sentenced for attempted murder





MEDFORD, Ore. — A Rogue River woman who tried to kill her 12-year-old daughter twice will spend a decade in prison.

Kyla Duncan was arrested in February of 2019 after a person reported seeing her in a car with a child trying to commit suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Wednesday in court, Duncan read a letter to her now 13-year-old daughter saying she let fear dictate her decisions.

The Jackson Co. D.A.’s Office says Duncan was never diagnosed with a mental illness, although the defense says she suffers from PTSD as a result of childhood traumas.

Duncan pled guilty to the attempted murder charges and will spend 10 years in prison.

