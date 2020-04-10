Rogue Retreat raises money expanding Hope Village



MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Retreat is raising money to expand Hope Village, it’s tiny home community in Medford.

Prior to the global pandemic, Rogue Retreat received permission from the City of Medford to add 4 new tiny homes. Currently, there are 30 tiny homes, which can hold up to 30 individuals or 60 couples.

Rogue Retreat has already raised about $10,000, but need $40,000 more.

“During this COVID-19 crisis, Hope Village is actually set up to be quite favorable to help people shelter in place because they basically have their own detachable bedrooms they could go to and it helps [with] social distancing,” said Matthew Vorderstrasse, Development Director of Rogue Retreat.

Rogue Retreat says once they raise enough money, there’ll be a quick turnaround to get them built.

