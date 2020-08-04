Rogue Retreat asks for donations for temporary urban campground



MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Retreat is asking for your help collecting supplies for the temporary urban campground.

The Medford non-profit says it’s temporary urban campground is running great, but they need a few key items to keep it running. It’s asking for pop-up canopies to help shade tents, cleaning supplies and hygiene items.

So far the non-profit has been able to help five people transition to the Kelly Shelter from the camp.

If you’d like to help out you can visit their office or call: 541-499-0880

