Right of Entry forms must be completed by Friday





MEDFORD, Or.- The Jackson County emergency operations center held a press conference today answering questions and addressing concerns that people may have about the clean up.

John Vial of the Emergency Operations Center says they have, to date, mailed out over 900 right of entry forms, but have only received about 600 back.

According to him, they have received many forms from impacted mobile home owners. Vial reminded everyone that government officials cannot begin clean-up on properties that have not completed the form.

Vial also made clear that doing so will not have an impact on insurance.

“No federal, state, or local agency is going to recoup insurance money that goes towards rebuilding your home. That simply isn’t going to happen,” Vial explained.

The debris removal right of entry forms are available on the Jackson County website. All forms are due by this Friday, October 23rd.

