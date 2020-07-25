“Ride the Rogue” cycling event is continuing despite COVID-19



ROGUE RIVER, Ore.– The annual Ride the Rogue cycling event is continuing forward despite the COVID-19 crisis. However, there are a few changes.

This year, the event is limiting the number of riders to 250. It’s on September 26. There will also be limits on the number of people that can gather at the park.

Organizers are asking that registrations be submitted before September 15. While the event is moving forward, there is still a possibility of it being canceled.

If so, all registrations will be refunded.

To find out more, check the information at the Ride the Rogue website.

