Residents clean up area known for illegal dumping



GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A rural road notorious to its residents for illegal dumping has been cleaned up with the help of its community and Josephine County.

Savage Creek Road is located outside of Grants Pass.

Residents recently came together to pick up miscellaneous trash and debris after Josephine County Solid Waste Department let the residents utilize a 30-cubic yard dumpster.

After 2 and a half days, residents filled the dumpster and the department hauled away the garbage.

“It’s really been a combined effort to date to help keep Oregon green and to help keep things from burning. We’re just concerned residents and want to make a difference,” said Savage Creek Road resident, Joetta Anderson.

Anderson says many of the residents also installed cameras, so they can prevent people from further dumping trash in the area.

