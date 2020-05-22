Residents bring cheer to Pioneer Village



JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Jacksonville residents are bringing some colorful cheer to an assisted living facility.

Pioneer Village is greeted with bouquets of flowers every Friday and now painted rocks of all shapes, sizes and colors.

It started with one resident bringing flowers to his wife. When he saw how happy the bouquet made her, he decided to spread the joy. He put flowers outside of his door with a note telling people to take one.

“They’re walking around all day long and most of them carry their flowers with them, either on their walkers or just for the whole day they’ll just be carrying around this long stemmed rose or long stemmed tulip or whatever it is. It just brightens everybody’s world,” Dora Howard, Executive Director, said.

Since then the entire city has gotten involved. Every Friday, Pioneer Village is filled with donated flowers. This week over 100 painted rocks were also delivered.

