Reflecting on the Hugo Fire, two years later



JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. – Two years ago on September 2, the Hugo Fire burned just under 200 acres north of Grants Pass. It was the largest fire of it’s kind in the service in decades.

In the first hour of the quick moving fire, Rural Metro Fire said 30 houses were immediately threatened by flames, with the potential of reaching over 100 more. They were able to save all but two homes. Multiple agencies worked together to control the fire quickly.

Rural Metro Fire said the Hugo fire is the largest interface fire to strike in and around homes in the Rural Metro service area in over 40 years. “I’ve been at it here for 32 years and I can keep track of every fire I’ve been to. This was the largest one. It just boggles our mind that we were able to keep it to the size that it was,” said Austin Prince with Rural Metro Fire.

Firefighters were pushed back temporarily due to safety concerns within the first hour, but no injuried were reported. The fire sparked after a tree fell into a power line. Prince said conditions this weekend are similar to what they were two years ago. He added people should be extra cautious going into the holiday weekend.



