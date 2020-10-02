Red Cross moving Expo evacuees into hotels



JACKSON CO., Or.- The Red Cross is working to transition people out of the Jackson County Expo Center into safer sheltering options.

Evacuees from the Almeda and South Obenchain fires gathered at the Expo for shelter and resources when the fires started over three weeks ago.

Red Cross is helping people move into socially distanced shelters in order to curb any spread of Covid-19.

A Red Cross spokesperson told us that they are prioritizing moving people into hotel rooms because it’s is the safest option for evacuees.

According to Red Cross most of the people at the Expo have already done so, including those staying in R.V.’s on the campgrounds.

Red Cross says only six people still remain in congregate shelters at the Expo.

