Record high unemployment rate leaves callers on hold for hours



OREGON — Unemployment numbers hit an all-time high this week with 6.6 million Americans filing for benefits and over 45,000 claims in Oregon.

As a result the state is dealing with an influx of unemployment claims, making it hard to get ahold of someone. Some callers have been left waiting hours on hold.

Talent resident Marcella Rose Ruikis was laid off and says she’s spent hours trying to file for unemployment.

“I looked at it like it was my job to just keep pressing redial,” Ruikis said.

The employment department encourages people to file a claim online if possible. It’s website also has a step-by-step instructions video.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.