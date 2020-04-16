RCC offering $15M grant for health care worker training





MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Community College is offering a 15 million dollar grant to help train healthcare workers.

This is the 6th year the college is providing the grant.

For every three people who are eligible, two will be randomly selected for the program.

It’s aimed at meeting the growing demands of the healthcare industry by helping community members get certified as medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, and much more.

“This is a way for folks to get trained. You get more support than you would typically have. We have counselors, we have staff dedicated to finding jobs, we pay tuition fees, books, [and] supplies. We can help with child care, we can help with transportation,” said Lisa Parks, director of allied health for RCC.

To date, RCC says 370 people have completed healthcare training with the grant and 250 have gotten a job in the community.

You don’t have to be an RCC student to get the grant and there’s no deadline to apply.

