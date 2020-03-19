RCC going online-only for spring term



MEDFORD, Ore. – Students attending Rogue Community College will be returning from the extended spring break to virtual classrooms.

On March 18, Oregon Governor Kate Brown limited on-campus operations to critical functions and prohibited in-person classroom interactions through April 28 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After that order was made, RCC announced they’re moving all classes and services online for the entire spring term, which is scheduled to start on April 6.

RCC said some courses will be impacted, but they’re working on developing alternative ways students can complete their programs.

The community college said, “In this unprecedented and quickly evolving situation, RCC remains committed to our mission of providing quality learning opportunities and supporting the vitality of our community. We will all work together for your success.”

Students were told to check their email for more information.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.