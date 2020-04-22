Race heats up for Congressman Greg Walden’s successor

SALEM, Ore. – Four weeks from Oregon’s primary election, things are heating up in the fight to win the Republican primary, and potentially succeed Congressman Greg Walden.

Former Oregon State Representative Knute Buehler’s campaign is calling out fellow candidate Jimmy Crumpacker for being “not who he says he is.”

The two are among the leading candidates to replace Congressman Greg Walden in Washington.

Buehler’s campaign says Crumpacker’s financial disclosure report shows that he lives off proceeds from personal investments and his family trust fund and he’s not the successful businessman he proclaims to be.

Rob Yosaitis — Buehler’s campaign manager — goes further, saying the report shows “Mr. Crumpacker has no financial or community ties to Congressional District 2. No investments, no properties, no businesses, no community service. None. They are all related to his real hometown of Portland.”

The Crumpacker campaign fired back Wednesday. It released this statement: “We aren’t surprised that a pro-amnesty, never-Trump, pro-abortion, career politician like Knute Buehler is resorting to Nancy Pelosi-type attacks. Betraying President Trump and attacking our conservative values explains why Knute Buehler just keeps losing.”

The two men are among the leading contenders, along with former State Senators Cliff Bentz and Central Point resident Jason Atkinson, to win the Republican primary next month.

