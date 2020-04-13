R.V. Growers and Crafters Market set to reopen



ASHLAND, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Growers and Crafters Market is returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outdoor market announced a temporary shut down after shelter in place orders were issued by Governor Kate Brown last month.

During the closure, the market said it hired a social distancing officer to help keep vendors and customers safe during the remainder of the outdoor season.

The Rogue Valley Growers and Crafters Market said the officer’s role is “to manage safety measures of six feet physical distancing for customers, help mitigate lines and reaffirm zero consumption at the markets.”

The market will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesdays until November 14: National Guard Armory in Ashland

Thursdays until November 19: Hawthorne Park in Medford

Saturdays between May 2 and October 31: Downtown Ashland along Oak Street

