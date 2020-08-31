Questions surround state of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un



PYONGYANG, North Korea (CNN) – In a rare move, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un raised alarm about threats facing the country. Kim warned his government to prepare for dangers posed by the coronavirus pandemic and a looming typhoon. The urgent calls come amid unusual political movement in Pyongyang with his sister and other members being delegated more responsibilities. But the latest messages coming out of the reclusive state raises more questions than answers.

North Korea’s propaganda machine portrays Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un as a modern man of the people. Like his father and grandfather before him, the 3rd generation Kim rules with absolute power—power protected by an oppressive military and police state, growing nuclear arsenal and seven decades of pro-Kim propaganda.

The family formula kept the Kims firmly in power. Failure is not part of the Kim family brand. Except this month, Kim did something almost unheard of in a shockingly rare admission of failure.

Kim has made big promises of a prosperous future—a future derailed by a dangerous triple threat. “Sanctions, coronavirus, and mass flooding,” explained Northeast Asia and Nuclear Policy

International Crisis Group Senior Advisor Duyeon Kim. “So it would actually be foolish for him to deny any hardships when his people can plainly see that their country is struggling.”

Largely unseen: the leader himself, enough to fuel rumors ranging from Kim in coma to hiding out from North Korea’s allegedly nonexistent coronavirus pandemic.

Kim’s historic meetings with President Trump catapulted the 30-something leader onto the world stage. All those love letters failed to deliver results for either side. Diplomacy is all but dead until after the U.S. elections.

CNN Global Affairs Analyst Joseph Yun said, “My thinking is that in K.J.U. wants Trump to be reelected. He has a personal relationship.”

A new president could also mean new North Korean provocations, like a long-rumored ICBM launch.

Kim shocked many by handing over control of U.S. and South Korean affairs to his younger sister Kim Yo-jong, the same younger sister who threatened to blow up a liaison office in Kaesong, an unofficial symbol of Korean and U.S. diplomacy, ahead of its destruction.

Kim is also handing over control of other key issues to several of his top deputies, sparking speculation of an internal scramble to fill a power vacuum amid rampant speculation of Kim’s deteriorating health, reports North Korea has never confirmed or denied.

Others say it’s a signal not of weakness, but newfound self-assurance. Analyst Joseph Yun explained, “And so I think you’re seeing a leader who is comfortable delegating authority. So there is a degree of confidence.” Confidence that also comes with far less global scrutiny.

Pandemic restrictions have forced most foreign diplomats and aid workers to leave. Some say it may be for good.

North Korea is facing its biggest crisis in decades in almost total isolation with no way to know what’s really happening beyond the propaganda.

