Quarantined Bandon couple says coronavirus testing optional

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — NBC5 News told you last week about a Bandon couple who are quarantined at an air force base in California.

That’s after a handful of people tested positive for coronavirus on their Grand Princess cruise.

Kathleen and Michael Sterling say they have one more week left of being quarantined.

They’re thankful because Kathleen Sterling’s father and his wife, who were sick and awaiting coronavirus testing, have tested negative for the virus.

But they’re still worried about the thousands of people from the cruise who they say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not requiring them to get tested.

“They’re pretty much discouraging people from getting it so what we’ve heard is only 20 percent are agreeing to do it because, of course, think about it, everybody wants to get out of here,” said Kathleen Sterling.

The couple says people who are tested at the base don’t know when they’ll get any results back and if the test comes back indecisive or positive, they would have to re-start their 14 day quarantine.

For those reasons, the two have decided not to get tested and say they would be happy to take the test when back at home.

