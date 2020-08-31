Protests in focus on campaign trail



(NBC News) – With tensions boiling over after a weekend of violent protests, both President Trump and Joe Biden are preparing to return to the campaign trail.

Biden will speak Monday in Pittsburgh, while the president on Tuesday will take his law and order message to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The president’s planned visit comes despite requests from the governor and mayor to stay away.

The president is not scheduled to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed after a police officer shot him seven times in the back.

The ensuing unrest marked a new phase in a summer of protests.

In Portland, Oregon Saturday a man affiliated with a right-wing group was shot and killed as supporters of President Trump and the Black Lives Matter movement clashed in the streets.

Afterward, Portland’s mayor accused the president of ratcheting up tensions.

“It’s you who have created the hate and division,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said.

In a statement, Joe Biden accused the president of “recklessly encouraging violence” while condemning “violence unequivocally” himself.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.