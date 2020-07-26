Protestors in Ashland against federal agents in Portland



ASHLAND, Ore. — Around 100 people gathered at Ashland Plaza to march in solidarity with Portland protestors against federal agents being in Portland Saturday night.

The rally had a mix of protestors with signs about the Black Lives Matter movement, George Floyd and federal agents in Portland.

Ashland Police blocked off North Main Street for the protestors.

“We need to take the utmost action possible to cleanse these problems off of our planet and to make them extinct, and we need to do that now, now is the time,” said rally organizer, Mming Pah.

The acting secretary of homeland security says federal agents are acting appropriately and protecting the federal courthouse.

