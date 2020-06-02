Protesters demand justice in Downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Protesters in Medford Monday afternoon say they’re seeing what’s happening in other parts of the country and want to create change peacefully.

Protesters say they’re sick of being silenced

“We just want to be heard, the message is enough is enough,” said Ydette as she held the Mexican flag. She says police brutality isn’t just targeted towards African Americans, but the Latino community as well.

People from around the region standing together and marching through the streets of Medford protesting George Floyd’s death. The Minnesota man was killed after a Minneapolis Police Officer kept his knee on his neck for nearly 10 minutes.

“We’re tired of it. We’re tired of family members, friends to police brutality,” said Ydette.

Demonstrators say they want law enforcement to be held responsible for their actions and for others to understand the injustice.

“What I want every ally to do is to listen to us,” said one of the speakers during the protest.

Demonstrators also honoring George Floyd by laying in the middle of the street, calling out his name for 9 minutes about the same amount of time the Minneapolis Police Officer knelt on Floyd’s neck before he died.

Marching onward, making their way downtown so all could hear the message loud and clear

In the mix of history being made, many say it seems as though history is repeating itself.

“Stop recycling the same issues. The protest my parents engaged in to get civil rights don’t have to be the same issues that my grand kids are protesting because we know we can do better,” said Eve Benton.

Throughout the protest in front of city hall and through Downtown Medford, police never appeared to interact with protesters.

