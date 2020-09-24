President Trump set to visit SCOTUS as Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – In the nation’s capital, public honors continue Thursday for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the fight heats up to name her replacement.

More than 100 young clerks who worked for her stood guard as she makes her final trip to the U.S. Supreme Court.

She made 483 decisions that helped equalize America.

Vice President Pence, President Clinton—who nominated her—members of Congress, and the people, all came to pay their respects.

President Trump said he’ll visit Thursday, then nominate Ginsburg’s replacement Saturday.

“I can’t imagine why a Democrat wouldn’t vote for this person,” Trump said of his potential nominee.

Democrats say it’s too soon. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “Six weeks before an election in which some people have already begun to vote. Simply, my Republican friends have no ground on which to stand. None.”

Republican Senator Roy Blunt from Missouri said, “These vacancies are almost always filled during the election year and I think this one will be too.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden predicted the impact of a lifetime Trump appointment. “Women’s rights, as it relates to everything from medical health care, is going to be gone.”

The death of a pioneer is prompting a political showdown that could affect American life and liberty for a generation.

Chief Justice John Roberts said Ginsburg’s voice was soft but strong. She served 27 years.

