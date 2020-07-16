President Trump poses with Goya Food products on the Resolute desk



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – After his daughter, Ivanka Trump, posted a photo of herself promoting Goya Foods, President Trump followed suit, bringing the controversy to the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump posted his photo on Instagram Wednesday showing him posing with Goya Food products on the Resolute desk.

The post goes along with a tweet he posted to Twitter praising Goya CEO Robert Unanue.

Last week, the food company executive visited the White House, saying: “We are truly blessed” to have President Trump as leader.

The comment did not sit well with critics of the president and Latino consumers who have come together to boycott Goya Foods with many sharing homemade “adobo” and “sazon” recipes using hashtags boycott Goya.

The president’s post comes hours after his daughter Ivanka posted a photo of herself holding a can of Goya beans with the caption “If it’s Goya it has to be good,” raising concerns over possible violations of ethical standards.

The White House says Ivanka “has every right to express her personal support.”

