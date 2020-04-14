President Obama endorses Joe Biden’s presidential campaign



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden for president Tuesday.

Biden served as President Obama’s Vice President for eight years.

In a video message, Obama outlined the characteristics he believes makes Biden the right candidate, right now.

“The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience; honesty and humility; empathy and grace that kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitols and mayors offices. It belongs in the White House. And that’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States,” Obama said.

“Through all his trials, he’s never once forgotten the values or the moral fiber that his parents passed on to him, and that made him who he is. That’s what steels his faith in God, in America, and in all of us. That steel made him an incredible partner when I needed one the most,” he added.

“We have to look to the future. Bernie (Sanders) understands that. And Joe (Biden) understands that. It’s one of the reasons that Joe already has what is the most progressive platform of any major-party nominee in history. Because even before the pandemic turned the world upside down, it was already clear that we needed real structural change,” said Obama.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.