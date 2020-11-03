Pres. Trump signs drought-relief bill





KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — President Trump signed a bill giving Klamath Basin irrigators access to millions in drought-relief funds today.

This comes as a fix to the 2018 Water Resources Development Act. The alteration will give irrigators in the Klamath Basin access around $10 million in drought-relief funds.

“A big shoutout to Senator Merkley, Representatives Walden and La Malfa for helping get this thing pushed through,” said Mark Johnson with the Klamath Water Users Association. “With everybody’s efforts, we came out pretty favorably on this.”

According to southern Oregon’s federal delegation, the bill provides clear flexibility in how the relief can be used when there is a severe shortage of water.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.