Portland protest broken up after ‘riot’ declaration



PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/CNN) – Police declared a riot Monday night after fires were set outside the offices of the Portland Police Association.

Oregon’s largest city has been the scene of nightly Black Lives Matter protests since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May.

The police shooting of an unarmed Black man named Jacob Blake on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin brought even more protesters out.

They marched to the headquarters of the union representing Portland officers Monday, allegedly setting two fires.

That led police to the riot declaration.

Officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowd and some protesters were handcuffed.

There’s no estimate on damage to the police union building available yet.

