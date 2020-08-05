Portland NAACP hopes protests can refocus now that feds are gone



PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – Federal law enforcement and protesters clashed nearly every night for weeks outside the federal courthouse in Portland

Portland’s NAACP chapter president E.D. Mondainé said the tear gas and rubber bullets gave protesters a glimpse into unfair treatment people of color have faced for decades. He explained the message began to get lost in the violence. With federal law enforcement out of the picture, he wants people to re-focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mondainé said Portland can show the country how to move forward on the important issues surrounding racial equality. The big question is: what’s next? Mondainé replied, “We take the energy that we’ve galvanized, and we send people to pushing voter registration. We send people to helping centers census. And we center the attention on the Department of Justice and police reform.”

The NAACP plans to organize voter registrations and census workshops in the near future. Nothing is set in stone right now.

KATU reached out to the U.S. attorney and mayor’s office about the marked difference this weekend. We did not hear back from either.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.