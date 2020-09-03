Portland mayor moving out of condo to avoid protests



PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is apologizing to neighbors and planning to move after the condominium high-rise he lives in was damaged during protests.

Demonstrations over police brutality have been going on for months in Portland—nearly a hundred days in total.

There have been multiple protests outside Wheeler’s building, including one Monday night that reportedly resulted in fires and broken windows.

Wheeler apologized to his neighbors in an email Tuesday.

He wrote that he had enjoyed living in the building, and expressed regret that it was targeted due to his position as mayor.

