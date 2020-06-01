Portland mayor extends curfew after weekend protests



PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler extends the city curfew after thousands of people protested in Portland over the death of George Floyd. The curfew has been in place since Friday night.

Police declared unlawful assembly after thousands of protesters marched through the city Sunday. Some demonstrators set off fireworks and aerial mortars at police.

“Those who demonstrated peacefully, I want to say thank you. I’m proud to stand with you. I do not believe violence or destruction is the answer to heal the deep racial wounds in America,” Mayor Wheeler said in a press conference.

Police officials used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse protesters. Several buildings were damaged and vandalized. At least two people were arrested.

Mayor Wheeler asked Governor Kate Brown to activate the National Guard.

