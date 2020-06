PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are on the lookout for a Portland foster child who went missing.

The Oregon Department of Human Services said 16-year-old Zion Gallaher was last seen on June 7. He may be in the Portland area, Sandy, Oregon or Independence, Oregon. Zion is considered “in danger,” according to DHS.

Zion is described as biracial, 5’10”, weighing 180 pounds.

If anyone sees Zion, they’re asked to call 9-1-1 or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.