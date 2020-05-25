Portland coffee shop using robot barista





PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – No matter what you call your morning coffee, up to now it has always been a hands-on experience. But a coffee shop in Portland is experimenting with a new barista.

This employee brings social distancing to a whole new level, one designed to keep you safe during this pandemic times.

At “In-J Coffee” owner and U.S. coffee champ Joe Yang, has created a robot barista to champion your perfect cup of mocha.

To train the robot, yang says it took about four months to make a no-contact brew.

Even the owner says the robot cannot replace the smile of a cafe au lait server but this one never goes on break.

