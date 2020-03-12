Portions of the Oregon Zoo close amid COVID-19 outbreak



PORTLAND, Ore. – If you’re planning on visiting the Oregon Zoo over spring break, you may be a bit disappointed.

While the zoo itself remains open, indoor areas and areas where people directly touch objects have been closed through April 8.

Spring Break Day Camps and events scheduled through April 8, including keeper talks, have also been canceled.

According to the zoo, the measures were taken based on recommendations from the state to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

The zoo said, “Our animals are doing well and we continue to provide them with dedicated, professional care, day in and out. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not received reports of any wildlife or animals in human care becoming sick with COVID-19. We have a good stock of essential food and medical supplies for our animals, contingencies in place and are proactively monitoring our supply chain to ensure essentials remain on hand.”

