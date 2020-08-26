Police continue to search for Lane Co. missing woman

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Lane Co. woman has been missing since the end of June and family are growing increasingly concerned. She was last seen in Grants Pass.

While missing cases pop up around the country, investigators can usually follow some type of trail. But investigators say it seems 45 year-old Fauna Frey just disappeared.

Fauna Frey’s father filed a police report days after she went missing in late June.

“He is extremely distraught this is his only surviving child. So he is really worried about her and wants to find her,” said private investigator, Scott James.

He was hired by Frey’s father, John, this month to help with the case. He says Fauna was in Grants Pass in late June visiting her late brother’s friend. He says there’s surveillance video of her at Big 5 and Fred Meyer, even checking into a Super 8 hotel. On June 29, she left the hotel, but what happened after that is a mystery police are working with James to solve.

“There was another reservation that was paid for at a local motel along the – a small motel along the rogue river and she did not show up for that reservation,” said Sheriff Dave Daniel.

Josephine Co. Sheriff Dave Daniel says Frey hasn’t accessed her bank account since June 29. Potential sightings haven’t panned out and there’s been no trace of her or her car.

“Wherever that vehicle is at, she’s probably close by,” said James.

Now, investigators are asking Southern Oregon residents to look out for a dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with Ore. license plate 339EYB.

“We all have family, we all have mothers, brothers, sisters, daughters,sons and so we get it, we are that itself. So we will continue to run this down to every dead end,” said Sheriff Daniel.

Investigators are also asking for anyone who has security cameras and lives in Downtown Rouge River and Rogue River Hwy from Grants Pass past Rogue River to check footage from June 29. Anyone with information is asked to call the Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office.

