Piano may be removed from Klamath Falls park, after vandalism

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —A piano may be removed from Mills-Kiwanis Park, after it was vandalized in Klamath Falls.

The Klamath Piano Project says the vandalism happened sometime this week.

The group is still deciding whether or not to remove the piano from the park, after two years of the piano being in the park. While the artwork is damaged, they say it can still produce beautiful music.

Kelly Armijo is the local artist behind this specific piano. She said in a statement, while she is sad about the vandalism, she understand there’s a lot of anger, fear and hurt in the world right now.

