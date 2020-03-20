Phoenix mother finds learning opportunities in her backyard



PHOENIX, Ore. — With schools shutdown statewide until April 28, a Phoenix mother is finding learning opportunities in her own backyard.

“Education comes in so many different ways,” Amber Grijalva, Phoenix mother, said.

Amber is turning statewide school closures into a positive.

“What power I have as a mom and a teacher with my own children,” Amber said.

Amber has five kids at home ranging from 1 to 10 years old. They’re all home through the end of April, but that hasn’t stopped their education. Each child is setting their own goals, from cooking more in the kitchen to learning to read to taking their first steps.

“The second day I was a little bit overwhelmed and I felt sick to my stomach. I felt drained and that’s when I said forget it. Let’s set some goals, some simple goals and work on those,” Amber said.

They’re turning everyday activities into a learning opportunity. Their latest science experiment? Planting a garden.

“Now we’re going to research what we can plant, when it needs to be planted. I mean that’s all the stuff they do in school too, so now we’re doing it at home for ourselves,” Amber said.

Amber says this new life has it’s challenges, both for her and her kids, but they’re taking it one day at a time and using it as a bonding opportunity.

“Our number one goal here since we’ve had my last son is family and I think that that goal is going to be accomplished. We’re going to be a really strong family coming out of all of this,” Amber said.

The family’s next challenge is trying to decide what to plant in their garden. They’re discussing pumpkins, potatoes, and maybe even watermelon.

