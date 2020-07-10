Phoenix mayor won’t face charges after incident with protestor



MEDFORD, Ore. – A local mayor won’t face charges in connection with an incident during a recent protest.

According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Mikala Johnston claimed during a June 1 protest she was walking down the middle of a downtown Medford street when she was “clipped” by a car driven by Phoenix, Oregon Mayor Chris Luz.

Footage of the incident was posted on YouTube. It shows the car’s front quarter panel brushing by Johnston, followed by the car’s mirror, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said. Prosecutors added Johnston made no indication she was hurt in any way by the “very slow vehicle.”

The D.A.’s office said after “clipping,” Johnston and other protestors walked in front of Luz’s car as others urged them to allow the car to move.

Prosecutors said Luz told police about the incident the day it happened. “Troublemakers blocked the street and blocked my car,” Luz reportedly stated. “One guy jumped on the hood 2 times.” According to the district attorney’s office, Luz told a detective he was focused on the crowd around him and was not aware his car had “brushed” Johnston.

The district attorney’s office concluded there’s no evidence Luz “knew or should’ve reasonably known that he had ‘injured’ someone.” Therefore, he will not face any charges.

Medford police submitted reports to the D.A.’s office so they could consider charging Johnston with disorderly conduct, riot, and criminal mischief. However, prosecutors concluded that singling out Johnston when there were other protestors doing the same thing was “not appropriate.” She won’t be charged.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.