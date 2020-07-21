Phoenix council approves investigation into mayor’s actions



PHOENIX, Ore.– The Phoenix City Council has approved plans to conduct its own investigation into Mayor Chris Luz’s recent actions surrounding Black Lives Matter protests.

Two incidents are being called into question.

The first is regarding allegations that the mayor hit a protestor on June 1 in Medford during protests following George Floyd’s death. Neither the Jackson County District Attorneys Office or Medford Police believe the mayor did anything wrong.

The second was in mid-June where council members allege the mayor invited armed people to a public meeting where protestors were expected.

Councilors will be looking at whether Luz violated the city’s code of ethics. The mayor could face censure if the investigation found he did anything wrong.

FOX26 News spoke with the mayor who gave a statement and said he also approved the decision to investigate.

“ I categorically deny the allegations. They’re not true. At the end of the investigation, I’ll be happy to be completely exonerated,” he said.

The city’s attorney will now begin a search for an investigator to take a look at each incident. The council will then decide whether to censure or exonerate the mayor for one or both incidents.

