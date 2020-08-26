Petitions to keep ‘parklets’ in Grants Pass



GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The city of Grants Pass called their parklet program a success last week. Now, a couple local restaurants are petitioning to keep that success alive, past the program’s September 17 expiration date.

One of the co-owners of the Bohemian in Grants Pass, Jill Dini, said when she heard the parklet program might expire, she wanted to do what she could to keep it going. She said she started her petition last week.

Dini said she heard the owner of the Laughing Clam had also started a petition to keep it around, so they joined forces.

Dini posted about the petitions on Facebook and said the community really stepped up to help. “Everyone has been so responsive from employees to customers to people walking by. After posting yesterday, I had people come in just to sign the petition, which was wonderful,” she said.

The Bohemian co-owner said because of the parklet program, the restaurant was actually able to hire more staff then they had pre-COVID.

She said the petitions have already gained a few hundred signatures and hopes it’s enough to keep the parklets around while the weather is still nice. You can visit both the Bohemian and the Laughing Clam



Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.