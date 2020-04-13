Pet adoptions increase across the state



GRANTS PASS, Ore. — For many people staying at home can be lonely, which may be the reason pet adoptions are up across Oregon.

The Rogue Valley Humane Society says while it had to close its doors there has been a spike in adoptions.

The group is not doing any intakes right now… but all cats have been adopted from the shelter.

“We do have 14 kittens and moms in foster as well,” Margaret Varner, Rogue Valley Humane Society, said.

The non-profit is currently rationing cleaning supplies to ensure there will be enough going forward. It is still open for their food bank every Tuesday.

