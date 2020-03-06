Person of interest sought in Klamath Falls shooting



KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Police are asking for help identifying a man connected to a recent Klamath Falls shooting.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of March 2, a man was shot in the leg in the 4300 block of Carlon Way.

According to investigators, the incident involved a struggle over a rifle. The shooter reportedly fled the scene on foot with the rifle and a handgun. Attempts to find the suspect after the incident were unsuccessful.

On March 6, deputies asked for help identifying a person associated with the shooting. KCSO described the person of interest as a man with a medium build, between the ages of 25 and 35. He was last seen wearing a dark hat with a feather, a green sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The public is urged to use caution and not approach the person. Anyone who believes they know the identity of the person of interest is asked to call 541850-5380 or 9-1-1.

