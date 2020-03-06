Person of interest identified in Klamath Falls mobile home park shooting



KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A person of interest has been identified in a Klamath Falls shooting investigation.

The shooting happened just a few minutes before midnight on February 28 at the Plaza Manor mobile home park. The park is located directly across the street from Triad School.

“We received information that two men had been shot, in the 2400 block of Summers Lane,” Sheriff Chris Kaber said. “When our deputies arrived on scene they found two people that had been injured, and they began first aid and probably saved one of their lives.”

The names of the injured and the name of the suspect were not immediately released and investigators remained tight-lipped about the case.

On March 6, investigators publicly identified a person of interest in the shooting, 29-year-old Christian Rogelio Pena. He was described as a Hispanic man, 5’7” tall and weighing 190 pounds.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said Pena is considered dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 541-850-5380 or 9-1-1.

