Panera Bread coming to Medford



MEDFORD, Ore. – A Panera Bread bakery-café is coming to Southern Oregon.

On August 27, KOGAP Enterprises announced an agreement has been reached that will bring the region’s first Panera Bread to Stewart Meadows Village in Medford.

“Manna Development is very excited to come to Medford. We have been working a while to find the right location at the right time, and we look forward to serving the great people of Medford. Not only are we excited about bringing 60 new jobs to the area, but baking bread and serving soups, salads, sandwiches and more while taking care of our amazing guests,” said Patrick Rodgers, Managing Partner of Manna Development Group.

The future Panera Bread at the south corner of Highway 99 and Garfield Street will have indoor and outdoor dining options as well as a drive-thru.

Construction is slated to begin in 2021.

