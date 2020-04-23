Over $62k in cash found during Josephine County traffic stop



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are releasing information about a routine traffic stop that ended with the arrest of two people.

Oregon State Police said on the morning of April 18, a trooper pulled over a pickup truck for a traffic violation on Interstate 5 north of Grants Pass.

The driver of the pickup truck reportedly provided counterfeit identification to the trooper, who ended up searching the vehicle. In total, $62,649 in cash was found along with 17.1 grams of cocaine.

The driver and passenger, identified as Rey David Aguilera-Limon and Luis Fernando Herrera-Limon, was arrested for unlawful possession of cocaine, identity theft, and money laundering.

