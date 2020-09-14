Over 20 people arrested in aftermath of Almeda & Obenchain Fires



MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office published a list of the numerous arrests made in the Almeda Fire and Obenchain Fire areas. Below is that list, current as of 2:40 p.m. on September 14:

McName, Steven 02/23/1975 – Charges: Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, Resisting Arrest, and Interfering with a Police Officer – Summary: On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, JCSO Deputies responded to assist fire personnel with an individual who was interfering with them putting out a fire. The suspect was uncooperative and shoved one of the Deputies. The suspect, McName, was arrested on the above listed charges.

Bakkela, Michael J 12/09/78 – Charges: pending – Summary: Detectives arrested Bakkela on the above listed charges after witness information and evidence indicated he had started fires in the area.

Smith, David 10/04/1982 – Charges: Driving While Suspended (Misdemeanor) – Summary: Looters were reported in the area of the irrigation canal near Rose St. Officers and Deputies were able to contact the suspects and evidence indicated that there had been a theft of marijuana. Smith was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for theft. The investigation is ongoing regarding further possible charges.

Lockwood, Ivan 06/25/1946 – Charges: Attempted Elude, Resisting Arrest, Interfering with Police Officer, Attempted Assault on a Police Officer – Summary: Lockwood reportedly traveled through a road block. When Deputies attempted to stop him, he fled in his vehicle. After a short pursuit he pulled into a driveway on N. Front St. in Talent. Ivan resisted arrest and was eventually lodged in the Jackson County Jail.

Mahan, Kyle Delaney 10/02/1991 – Charges: Burglary 1, Theft 1, Criminal Trespass 1 – Summary: Mahan was called in by local citizens as trying to gain access into a house with a crowbar. Deputies and Officers located Mahan who was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the above listed charges.

Walter, Jesse 11/03/1985 – Charges: Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering – Summary: Walter was cited and released for the above charges after running over cones and almost striking Search and Rescue personnel manning a roadblock.

Thomas Owen Freidel – Charges: Detainer placed by PO. Vehicle impounded for DWS-V and driving uninsured. – Summary: On Thursday, September 10, 2020 at approximately 10:00am, JCSO Deputies contacted Thomas Owen Freidel in the Level 3 evacuation area for the Alameda Fire after previously being warned to leave for suspicious activity. Freidel was found in possession of 3 firearms and was lodged in Jackson County Jail for a Probation Violation. Freidel’s vehicle was impounded for DWS-Violation and Driving Uninsured.

Jeffrey Stuart Hanscom – Charges: Cited/Released on a FTA Theft 3 Medford Muni Court warrant. – Summary: On Friday, September 11, 2020 at approximately 2:30pm, JCSO Deputies and Phoenix Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Level 3 evacuation zone for the Alameda Fire near the 4000 block of S. Pacific Highway. Law enforcement made contact with Jeffrey Stuart Hanscom who was later cited and release on a Medford municipal warrant for Failure to Appear-Theft 3.

Aram Seamus Crow Hampson – Charges: DUII, Theft by Receiving, (2) Warrants. Summary: On Saturday, September 12, 2020 at approximately 02:00am, JCSO Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the 3000 block of Coleman Creek Road. The vehicle was in operation by Aram Seamus Crow Hampson. Hampson was found to have multiple felony warrants out of Jackson and Marion County. Hampson also had possession of a firearm and stolen property. Hampson was lodged for DUII, Theft by Receiving, and his warrants. Hampson’s vehicle was impounded for DWS

and no insurance. Calvielli, Edward 07/28/1978 – Charges: Menacing – Summary: On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Calvielli was report as a possible looter in the area of the fire. When confronted by the caller, Calvielli reportedly pulled a knife on him. After investigation Calvielli was cited and released for menacing.

Open investigation, no suspect information at this time. Summary: Crown Market in Talent reports a burglary to the business.

Osborne, Coby 08/30/1985 – Charges: Attempted Elude in a Vehicle, Misdemeanor warrant FTA – DUII. – Summary: Officers initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Osborne, attempted to elude the officers in his vehicle. He was eventually taken into custody after a 5-minute pursuit.

Arrested: Jason Gibbs 6/10/86- Burg 1 (2 counts) Theft 1 (2 counts)

Cameryn Geiger 4/24/91 – Felony Probation Violation warrant, Burg 1 (2 counts) Theft 1 (2 counts)

Manuel Parks 11/8/76 – (2) Felony Probation Violation warrants, Burg 1 (2 counts), Theft 1 (2 counts)

Headrick, Christopher 6/28/79 – PCS/Meth- misdemeanor (PC-new charge), Theft 3 (2 counts)(Muni-new charge)

Smith, Kevin P. 1/2/90 – Parole Violation Warrant – Summary: On Saturday, September 12, 2020 at approximately 07:00, Medford Officers were on extra patrol in the Level 3 Evacuation area near the 3000 block of S Pacific Highway. Medford Officers discovered residences that appeared to have been burglarized. Nearby on the Greenway, they located suspected stashes of stolen property in bushes. Later, Medford Officers located four males with warrants returning to the stash sites. All were lodged in the Jackson County Jail. The investigation revealed an additional suspect. Consent to search their camps on the Greenway resulted in addition recovered stolen property.

Kraft, Joshua E 04/28/1988 – Charges: Trespass 1, Disorderly Conduct II, Resisting Arrest – Summary: Kraft used a hole in a fence to pass from the Bear Creek Greenway into the Medford Mobile Estates. When contacted by Officers he attempted to shove past them. Kraft resisted arrested but was eventually taken into custody and lodged in the Jackson County Jail.

Lee, Gordon A. 02/23/2001 – Charges: DUII – Summary: An OSP Trooper made a traffic stop where the driver was found to be impaired. Arrested for DUII. Breath test refused.

Walch, Rebeca Elizabeth, 33 – Charges: Throwing Burning material – Summary: A Trooper witnessed the suspect throwing burning material, a lit cigarette, from her vehicle.

Macinnes, Devin, 26 – DUII, Controlled substance – Contacted after complaints of a hazard vehicle parked in the lane of travel on I5. Driver contacted and slumped over the wheel. Consented to SFST’s and performed poorly. Lodged at the Jackson County Jail. Consented to breath test but refused to provide a urine sample.

Champion, Christina K, 40 – DUII – OSP responded to a singe vehicle crash. Upon investigation driver was transported to the hospital, where she was found to have a BAC of .10. Driver cited and released for DUII and careless driving.

Campbell, Jennifer Teresa, 45 – DUII – Reckless Endangering of Highway Workers, Attempt to elude, Reckless Endangering a person – Summary: Vehicle approached a traffic control point to gain access to level 3 evacuation area. Trooper told driver she could not enter, at which time she forced her way through the roadblock in the wrong direction. OSP attempted to stop the vehicle and driver attempted to flee. Indicators of impairment were observed and she denied to perform SFST’s. She was arrested for listed charges.

Obenchain Fire Arrests

Ricky Lee Davis (06/27/81) & Christopher Stegeman (12/02/87) – Charges: Davis lodged for Burg 1, Theft 1, Carrying concealed firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and a Parole/Pro violation.

Stegeman lodged for Burg 1, Theft 1. Summary: On Friday, September 11, 2020 at approximately 06:30am, several JCSO units responded to the area of Rogue River Dr. and Highway 62 for a report of two suspicious males on foot in the area walking through town. Additional callers reported a suspicious vehicle with a truck bed full of property. They were later located by EPPD at Walmart with a truck load of stolen items. Davis (a convicted felon) was carrying at .38 revolver concealed on his hip. The truck was seized for a search warrant.

Stegeman lodged for Burg 1, Theft 1. Summary: On Friday, September 11, 2020 at approximately 06:30am, several JCSO units responded to the area of Rogue River Dr. and Highway 62 for a report of two suspicious males on foot in the area walking through town. Additional callers reported a suspicious vehicle with a truck bed full of property. They were later located by EPPD at Walmart with a truck load of stolen items. Davis (a convicted felon) was carrying at .38 revolver concealed on his hip. The truck was seized for a search warrant. Katrina Lathrop & Reed Tardif – Charges: Lathrop – Burg 1, Theft 1 – Tardif – Burg 1, Theft 1 – Summary: On Thursday, September 10, 2020 at approximately 11:30am, JCSO Deputies were flagged down regarding a possible looting situation. After the suspects fled the immediate area, JCSO Deputies intercepted them and recovered property attempting to be hid in the bushes. Both suspects were lodged for Burglary 1 and Theft 1.

Padyn Dineen – Charges: Aggravated Theft 1 and Burglary 2 – Summary: On Saturday, September 12, 2020 at approximately 07:00am, JCSO Deputies responded to multiple reports of a suspicious male on a quad traveling at a high rate of speed. JCSO Deputies located the quad and discovered it to be stolen from an evacuated residence. Dineen was later arrested on probable cause.

