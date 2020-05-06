‘Outsider Everyday with SOREEL Initiative’ teaches about nature



OREGON — The ‘Outside Everyday with SOREEL Initiative’ is using Facebook to get people outside and learning about nature.

Roughly 20 regional education providers work together to post videos almost everyday with new activities.

The Southern Oregon Land Conservancy is just one of the partners in the campaign.

“We’ve got everything from rolling over logs to find little critters to practicing a sit spot, which is kind of like a meditating observation practice,” Tara Lailaw, Southern Oregon Land Conservancy, said.

The Southern Oregon Land Conservancy says if you watch everyday, you’re bound to find a video fit for each age group. Go to ‘Southern Oregon Regional Environmental Education Leaders’ on Facebook to see the videos.

