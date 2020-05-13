OSP releasing photos and videos from an officer involved shooting in Klamath Falls



KLAMATH FALLS, Ore— Oregon State Police released video Wednesday of an officer-involved shooting on April 10.

The agency says the video and pictures highlight the dangers they face every day.

“I don’t think I’m alone when I admit my heart skipped a beat when I first viewed this video,” said Oregon State Superintendent Travis Hampton. “I credit the professionalism and remarkable bravery of the Oregon State Police Troopers and Klamath County Deputy Sheriffs that brought this violent event to end.”

The officers involved in the shooting are returning back to work after they were cleared late last month by a grand jury of any wrongdoing.

The officer-involved shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

According to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office, Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies were called to check out a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Fargo Street on April 10. The initial report indicated that an intoxicated male was trying to take his children.

By the time deputies arrived, they said the suspect was no longer there. The DA said police began to try to track down the suspect’s vehicle, believing the man was possibly intoxicated and had a 6-year-old child in the vehicle, along with an AK47 rifle.

The vehicle was spotted by an Oregon State Police trooper near Biehn Street and Crater Lake Parkway. Police said the man attempted to elude, which led to a pursuit. OSP along with KCCO continued pursuing the car north on Highway 97. Deputies deployed a spike strip on the highway which brought the vehicle to a stop on Wocus Road.

According to the DA, that’s when the man exited his vehicle and fired numerous shots at the officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the suspect.

One officer was injured in the shooting, the extent of his injuries is not known but NBC5 News is told the injuries are non-life threatening and the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

The child was unharmed and is now safe.

