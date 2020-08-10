OSP investigates shooting along I-5





DOUGLAS CO. — Oregon State Police is investigating a shooting along I-5 that led to an arrest this weekend.

Oregon State Police says it happened around 9 pm on Saturday near milepost 136 in Douglas County.

The agency says one of the cars was shot at by the passenger of another car.

No one was injured.

Police say they believe it was a road rage incident and the suspect was arrested.

At this time, OSP says the incident is not believed to be related to a string of shootings along I-5 that dates back to May.

At least three passenger vehicles and two trucks have been hit by bullets while driving between mileposts 67 to 100 on both sides of I-5.

“Fortunately nobody’s been, the vehicles have only been struck and no occupants in the vehicles and that’s why we’d like to figure out who’s doing this and hold them accountable because we don’t want someone to get hurt,” said Sgt. Jeff Proulx, Oregon State Police.

Sgt. Proulx says they’re actively investigating the string of shootings and looking for suspects.

Police ask that anyone with information call *OSP or *677.

If you believe you have been hit, a trooper will come out to examine your car for bullet holes.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.