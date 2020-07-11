OSHA asks for complaints to be submitted online



OSHA has been processing COVID-19 complaints in Oregon over the Governor’s mask mandate and other rules. Now the organization is encouraging people to use its online form.

You can still call OSHA with a complaint, but said the online workplace hazard form in the quickest way to have concerns addressed.

“We will continue to take phone calls about workplace hazards concerning the novel coronavirus,” said Michael Wood, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “However, our online system is just as fast – if not faster – at absorbing complaints and allowing us to efficiently respond to them.”

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state’s workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, visit osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.dcbs.oregon.gov.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.