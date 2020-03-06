OSF takes extra precaution due to coronavirus

ASHLAND, Ore. — The 2020 season of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival officially kicks off on Friday. But with the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak locally, the organization is taking steps to prepare.

OSF says it’s increased disinfection of surfaces by having seat backs, seat armrests, and all railings cleaned before, after, and in between some performances.

It also plans to work with patrons across the country who may not be able to get to a show if a coronavirus outbreak has affected their travel plans.

That could include offering them vouchers or re-scheduling their performances.

“It’s very important for everyone to remain vigilant and aware,” said CJ Martinez, P.R. and Media Manager for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. “The information out there is detailed but it’s also top-level because as more testing becomes available, we will be monitoring that and acting appropriately.”

At this time, Martinez says there are no disruptions to the festival-going experience due to coronavirus concerns.

For now, they are advising patrons and staff if they’re not feeling well to stay home and avoid large gathering places.

Click here for information regarding OSF’s coronavirus preparedness plan.

