OSF cancels all 2020 performances

ASHLAND, Ore. – A major tourist draw in Southern Oregon is shutting down for the remainder of 2020.

On May 8, The Oregon Shakespeare Festival said they’ve canceled all performances for the rest of the year.

OSF said the decision to cancel came on the heels of Governor Kate Brown’s announcement where she stated large gatherings, including live performances, will not be able to return to normal until at least the end of September. And even then, not until there’s a reliable treatment or vaccine for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our entire Ashland community, including artists, staff, volunteers, patrons, and Festival partners, is our highest priority,” said Nataki Garrett, OSF artistic director. “It is with great sadness that we are forced to cancel OSF’s 2020 Fall season. My primary goal is to protect the future of this celebrated 85-year-old organization and to bring great theatre back to our stages in 2021. I’m thankful for the clear and sure-handed leadership of Governor Brown, and thank our local community for all of their support. We are committed to remaining grounded in the expertise of scientists and healthcare professionals who have informed the Governor’s decision”

2020 ticket holders are invited to either donate their ticket amount or use them in 2021.

If you would like to help OSF performers during this pandemic, you can visit https://www.osfashland.org/en/support/dare-to-dream.aspx

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.